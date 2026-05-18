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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Orioles On May 18

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .295 BA, .376 OBP and .458 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 22 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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