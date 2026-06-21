Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Nationals On June 21

Diaz is hitting for a .322 BA, .401 OBP and .504 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (1-0 with a 3.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.

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