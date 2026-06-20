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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Nationals On June 20

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .320 BA, .398 OBP and .504 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (18th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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