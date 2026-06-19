FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Nationals On June 19

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .317 BA, .397 OBP and .504 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News