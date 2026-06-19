Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Nationals On June 19

Diaz is hitting for a .317 BA, .397 OBP and .504 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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