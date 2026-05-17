Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Marlins On May 17

Diaz is hitting for a .294 BA, .373 OBP and .442 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 21 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (2-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

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