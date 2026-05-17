Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Marlins On May 17
Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Diaz has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .294 BA, .373 OBP and .442 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 21 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Eury Perez (2-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.