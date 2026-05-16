Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Marlins On May 16

Diaz is hitting for a .297 BA, .378 OBP and .449 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 21 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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