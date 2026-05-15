Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Marlins On May 15

Diaz is hitting for a .297 BA, .375 OBP and .432 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 20 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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