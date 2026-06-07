Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Marlins On June 7

Diaz is hitting for a .326 BA, .402 OBP and .531 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs (14th in MLB). He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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