Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Marlins On June 6

Diaz is hitting for a .320 BA, .398 OBP and .525 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

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