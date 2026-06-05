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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Marlins On June 5

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .313 BA, .393 OBP and .523 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Gusto gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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