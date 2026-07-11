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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Mariners On July 11

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .321 BA, .400 OBP and .491 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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