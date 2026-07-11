Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Mariners On July 11

Diaz is hitting for a .321 BA, .400 OBP and .491 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.

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