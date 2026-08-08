Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Mariners On Aug. 7

Diaz is hitting for a .300 BA, .373 OBP and .458 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 61 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.