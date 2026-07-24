Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Guardians On July 24

Diaz is hitting for a .307 BA, .382 OBP and .467 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 56 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.