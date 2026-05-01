Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Giants On May 1

Diaz is hitting for a .330 BA, .421 OBP and .478 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored 18 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Robbie Ray (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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