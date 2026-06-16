Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 16

Diaz is hitting for a .314 BA, .392 OBP and .506 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.

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