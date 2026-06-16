Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 16
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .314 BA, .392 OBP and .506 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.
Justin Wrobleski (7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.