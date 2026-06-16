FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 16

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .314 BA, .392 OBP and .506 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (7-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News