Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Dodgers On June 15

Diaz is hitting for a .320 BA, .399 OBP and .516 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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