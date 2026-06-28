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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Diamondbacks On June 28

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .334 BA, .417 OBP and .515 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 52 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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