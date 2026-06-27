Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Diamondbacks On June 27

Diaz is hitting for a .334 BA, .416 OBP and .517 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 52 runs (14th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.

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