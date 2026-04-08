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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Cubs On April 8

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .386 BA, .471 OBP and .591 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.061, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs (12th in MLB). Diaz has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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