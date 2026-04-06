Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Cubs On April 6

Diaz is hitting for a .405 BA, .488 OBP and .649 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.137, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Jameson Taillon (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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