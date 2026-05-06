Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Blue Jays On May 6

Diaz is hitting for a .320 BA, .406 OBP and .480 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 20 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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