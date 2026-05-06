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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Blue Jays On May 6

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .320 BA, .406 OBP and .480 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 20 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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