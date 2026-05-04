Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Blue Jays On May 4

Diaz is hitting for a .333 BA, .422 OBP and .504 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Giants.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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