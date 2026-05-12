Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Blue Jays On May 12
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Diaz has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .382 OBP and .448 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 20 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.
Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.