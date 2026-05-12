Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Blue Jays On May 12

Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .382 OBP and .448 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 20 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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