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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 19

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .306 BA, .375 OBP and .468 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 71 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 70 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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