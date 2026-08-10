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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Athletics On Aug. 10

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .298 BA, .370 OBP and .451 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 62 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 65 runs. In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (5-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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