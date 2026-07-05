Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Astros On July 5

Diaz is hitting for a .325 BA, .408 OBP and .495 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (6-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

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