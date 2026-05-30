Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Angels On May 30

Diaz is hitting for a .313 BA, .392 OBP and .523 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 36 runs (19th in MLB). He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (1-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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