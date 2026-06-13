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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Angels On June 13

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Diaz has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .329 BA, .404 OBP and .531 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (7-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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