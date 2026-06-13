Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Angels On June 13

Diaz is hitting for a .329 BA, .404 OBP and .531 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .935, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (12th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (7-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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