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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Angels On June 12

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Diaz has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .331 BA, .404 OBP and .536 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (11th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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