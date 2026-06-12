Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Angels On June 12

Diaz is hitting for a .331 BA, .404 OBP and .536 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (11th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.