Xander Bogaerts And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On July 9

Bogaerts is hitting for a .228 BA, .319 OBP and .331 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 36 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 35 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.