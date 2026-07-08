Xander Bogaerts And Padres Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 8

Bogaerts is hitting for a .229 BA, .321 OBP and .333 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 36 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.