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Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts

San Diego Padres • #2 SS

Xander Bogaerts And Padres Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 6

Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Bogaerts has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Bogaerts is hitting for a .223 BA, .320 OBP and .324 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 46 runs. In 435 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 16 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Kohl Drake (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Xander Bogaerts

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