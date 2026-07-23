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Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts

San Diego Padres • #2 SS

Xander Bogaerts And Padres Square Off Against Braves On July 23

Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Bogaerts has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bogaerts is hitting for a .222 BA, .316 OBP and .328 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 41 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.06 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Xander Bogaerts

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