Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play White Sox On July 22

Langford is hitting for a .286 BA, .330 OBP and .518 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 31 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.