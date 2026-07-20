Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play White Sox On July 20

Langford is hitting for a .283 BA, .328 OBP and .508 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 29 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Braves.

Erick Fedde (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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