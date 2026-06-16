Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Twins On June 16

Langford is hitting for a .233 BA, .276 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 15 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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