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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Twins On June 16

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will take on the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .233 BA, .276 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 15 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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