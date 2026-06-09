Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Royals On June 9

Langford is hitting for a .233 BA, .274 OBP and .389 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Stephen Kolek (3-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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