Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Royals On June 9
Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Langford is hitting for a .233 BA, .274 OBP and .389 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Stephen Kolek (3-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.