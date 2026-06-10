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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Royals On June 10

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .226 BA, .273 OBP and .376 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 12 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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