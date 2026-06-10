Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Royals On June 10

Langford is hitting for a .226 BA, .273 OBP and .376 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 12 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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