Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Reds On April 4

Langford is hitting for a .188 BA, .188 OBP and .344 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

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