Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Red Sox On June 14

Langford is hitting for a .241 BA, .280 OBP and .375 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 13 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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