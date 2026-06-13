Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Red Sox On June 13

Langford is hitting for a .224 BA, .265 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 13 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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