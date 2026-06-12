Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Red Sox On June 12

Langford is hitting for a .214 BA, .257 OBP and .350 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 13 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Royals.

The Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (7-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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