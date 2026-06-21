Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Padres On June 21

Langford is hitting for a .265 BA, .310 OBP and .456 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 18 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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