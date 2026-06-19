Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Padres On June 19

Langford is hitting for a .244 BA, .289 OBP and .409 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Randy Vasquez (6-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.

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