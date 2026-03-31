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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On March 31

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Langford has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford had a .241 BA, .344 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .775 and he scored 73 runs. In 573 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Langford recorded 22 steals on 28 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Zach Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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