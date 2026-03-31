Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On March 31

Langford had a .241 BA, .344 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .775 and he scored 73 runs. In 573 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Langford recorded 22 steals on 28 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Zach Eflin starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.

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