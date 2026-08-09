Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Orioles On Aug. 9

Langford is hitting for a .260 BA, .315 OBP and .481 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 38 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Cade Povich (2-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.