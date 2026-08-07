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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 7

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Langford has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .265 BA, .316 OBP and .490 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 37 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Shane Baz (4-10) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 128 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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