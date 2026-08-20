Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Nationals On Aug. 20

Langford is hitting for a .253 BA, .319 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 44 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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