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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Nationals On Aug. 20

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will face the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .253 BA, .319 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 44 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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