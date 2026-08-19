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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 19

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .257 BA, .323 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 44 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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