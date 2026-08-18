Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 18

Langford is hitting for a .254 BA, .318 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 42 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jackson Kent (0-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

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