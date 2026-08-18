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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Nationals On Aug. 18

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will face the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .254 BA, .318 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 42 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Jackson Kent (0-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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